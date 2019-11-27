Prioritising safety in unmanned aircraft system traffic management

Drones are proliferating throughout the world’s airspace, making them impossible to ignore. As their numbers rise, the importance of finding a way for them to safely coexist with manned aircraft is growing increasingly urgent.

Frequentis contends that building a harmonised framework for air traffic management (ATM) and unmanned traffic management (UTM) is the safest way forward. To do so, air navigation service providers (ANSPs) and drone operators must embrace new solutions and processes. This paper will outline the main challenges involved, and describe how Frequentis technology and expertise can address these issues to provide benefits for all stakeholders.

The message is clear: drones have arrived, and they are here to stay. For aviation authorities across the world, the priority must be the full and safe integration of drone operations into existing aviation systems. So, who should take responsibility for this integration?

To continue reading please fill in the form below to download the White Paper PDF.