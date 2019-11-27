Tens of thousands of drone users risk fines ahead of new UK law

Around 50,000 British drone owners risk being fined due to new registration legislation set to come into effect on 30 November.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority issued the warning that drone users should register ahead of the impending enforcement of the UK’s drone registration scheme – or else risk a fine of £1,000.

Registration is mandatory for drone owners and operators in the UK with drones weighing over 250g. Registration costs just £9 and can be completed online at register-drones.caa.co.uk

Linked to registration is an online drone safety education and test package. This is also a legal requirement from the end of November for anyone flying a drone over 250g and will apply whether they are a drone owner or not. There is no charge for taking the test.

The CAA’s Jonathan Nicholson said: “UK drone laws are changing and it’s vital that drone users – whether they fly regularly or not – are aware of how the drone registration scheme will affect them.

“The online registration system has been designed to be as intuitive and accessible as possible, meaning those that need to register online can do so easily by the deadline.”

The new legislation only applies to drones being flown outside. Model fliers belonging to a recognised association will be added to the register in the new year in conjunction with their association.