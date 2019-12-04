Bosnia and Herzegovina’s BHANSA prepares to take total control

Bosnia and Herzegovina Air Navigation Services Agency (BHANSA) will tonight open a new chapter in the nation’s civil aviation history when it takes control of its entire airspace.

This event will fully implement Phase II of the Development Strategy of Air Traffic Management System of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BH ATM Strategy), which means that Bosnia and Herzegovina’s entire airspace will no longer be controlled from its neighbouring countries, but from Bosnia and Herzegovina itself.

BHANSA director Davorin Primorac said: “This is a great day for Bosnia and Herzegovina as a state. In a relatively short period of time, we, as the youngest European agency for the provision of air navigation services, have created technical, personnel and all other preconditions for ourselves to fully control the air traffic over the territory of Bosnia and Herzegovina.“

Primorac stated that BHANSA currently provides services up to to 10,000 metres. “In that part of the airspace, 20 per cent of the total air traffic is taking place, ie only 200 aircraft are moving.”

More than 80 per cent of the air traffic transits in the airspace region and BHANSA says it expects the number of flights it controls to increase significantly – up to 70 to 80 flights per hour, or 700 to 800 a day in winter, and up to 120 aircraft per hour, or 1,600 a day, in summer. Primorac told the media in mid-October that he expects the country to earn significantly more from charges once it takes total control. BHANSA’s projected revenues for 2020 are around €36 million. In 2015 they amounted to €18 million.