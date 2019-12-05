Estonia to launch U-space services in AirMap partnership

Estonian Air Navigation Services (EANS) and AirMap are to develop a comprehensive and customised solution for integrating drones into Estonian airspace.

As part of the multi-phase joint project, AirMap will conduct market, business, and regulatory analyses, determine best practices for business planning and stakeholder onboarding, and work closely with EANS, the Estonian Civil Aviation Administration, and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications to create a uniquely tailored concept of operations (ConOps). The results will allow EANS to accelerate U-space roll-out and serve a growing drone community.

“The rapid growth of drone operations requires innovative digital solutions to ensure safe air traffic management,” said Maria Tamm, UTM project manager at EANS. “U-space is for all airspace users and we need to take concrete steps to enable the safe and secure integration of unmanned and manned aviation into Estonian airspace. We look forward to working with AirMap and creating a roadmap for safely integrating advanced drone operations at scale.”

Estonia is at the fore of European U-space enablement. EANS led the SESAR JU GOF USPACE project, which demonstrated complex international and beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone operations, including emergency maritime search and rescue, eVTOL transport, and cross-border package delivery. Several Estonian companies have been testing advanced drone operations such as package deliveries, border security, and long-distance flights.

These efforts reflect Estonia’s pioneering role as a leading digital nation. Estonia was one of the first countries in the world to digitize and automate state services and has since exported its e-governance expertise to dozens of other nations. Tallinn, Estonia’s capital, is home to a vibrant IT sector and robust start-up scene, both of which include enterprises that are eager to integrate drones into their operations.

“Safe and scalable drone integration will solidify Estonia’s leading-edge business advantages and allow Estonian businesses to reap the benefits that drones provide to the economy,” said Eric McCabe, vice president of strategic services at AirMap. “We look forward to working with EANS to create a best-practice solution that will safely open more of the Estonian airspace to drones.”

AirMap’s business and solution design consulting service is part of a complete set of solutions for UTM and U-space. AirMap has developed deep expertise in designing solutions for authorities and ANSPs including Switzerland’s skyguide and Air Navigation Services of Czech Republic.