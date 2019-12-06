Regional capacity woes behind Czech summer traffic downturn

European capacity problems had a knock-on effect for Czech air navigation services this summer which saw the first year-on-year decrease in traffic in 30 years.

This development was caused by capacity problems in the central European region, especially in Austria and Hungary.

In the summer season, 522,681 movements were recorded in Czech airspace which represents a year-on-year decrease in traffic by 2.2 per cent compared to 2018 (534,076 movements).

Traffic has traditionally been strongest in July, when the Prague area control centre provided its services to 95,207 movements – a daily average of 3,070. Despite the lower volume of traffic, the total volume of air traffic in Czech airspace in 2019 is expected again to exceed 900,000 movements. Lufthansa remains the company’s largest customer, followed by Emirates and Ryanair.

Given the capacity problems of the pan-European air traffic system and at the request of the European Air Navigation Safety Agency, air traffic control agency ANS Czech Republic stepped up measures to maintain an acceptable delay rate in central and western Europe.

“As a result of these measures, as well as due to capacity problems in Hungary and Austria,” the air navigation service provider said, “a significant portion of traffic outside the Czech airspace was redirected, mainly northwards through Poland or southwards through Serbia and Croatia.”