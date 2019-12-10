National performance plan rejected by UK provider

December 10, 2019 Corporate, Single European Sky, News 0

British air navigation service provider NATS has rejected its national regulator’s five-year plan, insisting that it is not in the  best interests of the United Kingdom, the  travelling public or the business.

NATS is subject to economic regulation under both national legislation and the  European Union Single European Sky  performance scheme which sets targets and  incentives in four key performance areas  – safety, capacity, environment and cost  efficiency – over five-year regulatory cycles.

In preparation for the third reference  period (RP3) that runs from 1 January  2020 to 31 December 2024, the UK’s Civil  Aviation Authority (CAA) is charged with  developing a national performance plan.

Through this, it monitors and enforces  NATS’ performance objectives which need to be consistent with EU-wide targets set  by the European Commission.

The performance scheme has a broad scope – as well as safety, service and  efficiency targets, it also encompasses  cost efficiency targets for the Met Office, the CAA itself and the transport ministry to  manage and oversee airspace.

In the draft RP3 proposals, the aviation  authority agreed that a key strategic driver  for NATS during the five-year period would  be to support the implementation of the  UK’s airspace modernisation strategy, which is intended to deliver a ‘once in a  generation’ upgrade to modernise critical  national infrastructure – UK airspace – and  to deliver a broad range of benefits in all key performance areas.

“Our final RP3 performance plan will also  need to provide sufficient flexibility for [NATS]  to respond to the uncertainties associated  with Brexit,” said the CAA, adding that it  hoped that by the time it made final RP3  proposals in summer, any impact associated with Brexit in the context of the performance  plan would be better understood.

In line with the regulatory appeal process, after NATS rejected the performance plan, the CAA referred the matter to the national  competition authority for redetermination.

“We have made clear,” the air  navigation service provider told Air Traffic  Management, “that it is not possible to create a business and operational plan  that will meet either the day to day service requirements of the national performance  plan nor the technology transformation and  airspace modernisation that airlines and  airports require.”

“In almost 20 years since the partprivatisation  of NATS in 2001, we have  delivered operational and financial targets,  reducing operating costs by almost 40 per cent while significantly improving safety and  delay performance. This is the first time we  have felt the need to reject the regulator’s  five-year plan. It would however be irresponsible of us as a critical national infrastructure service provider and as an employer to accept a plan that we believe is not in the best interests of the UK, the travelling public or  the company.”

It said that together with the CAA, it will continue to work to ensure safety and a  high-quality service are maintained.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*