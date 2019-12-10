Ukraine’s UkSATSE mulling WAM partnership with Era

Ukraine’s UkSATSE is exploring with Czech surveillance expert Era the feasibility of a modern surveillance system using WAM / ADS-B technology in the Black Sea area.

A meeting to discuss the progress of current surveillance projects was recently held between UkSATSE chief Andriy Yarmak and Era’s regional business director Petr Valashek.

New opportunities for further cooperation between UkSATSE and Era were discussed including applications of Era’s unique VERA-NG passive surveillance system which uses passive MLAT sensors.

The partnership between UkSATSE and Era dates from 1994, when the Czech manufacturer’s Letvis automated air traffic control system was introduced at the Kyiv regional control centre, which is currently being used as a backup.

