Lithuania’s Oro Navigacija plans further noise measures at Vilnius

”From December 5 this year, northbound aircraft can make their first turn according to the standard departure route only after reaching the altitude of at least 4,000 ft (approximately 1,300 m) above sea level. In other words, the altitude will be 1,000 feet or about 300 metres higher than what has been allowed to date,” said Romanas Petrovskis who heads the air traffic management division at Oro Navigacija.

According to Petrovskis, the turning point of aircraft departing from Vilnius airport was moved almost 2 kilometres further from densely populated areas to reduce the impact of noise for residents.

“The turning point that previously was behind the Saulėtekis neighbourhood, has been moved beyond the Nemenčinė highway, which will cause less inconvenience to the residents of densely populated areas,” said Petrovskis.

In spring, Lithuanian airports announced a comprehensive long-term plan for the implementation of integrated noise reduction measures signed with Oro Navigacija, aimed at achieving the most effective result by combining different measures.

Many measures are already in place, including the requirement for aircraft to follow a standardised departure route over populated urban areas and a ban on aircraft engine generating excessive noise on the ground. In addition, noisy aircraft engine tests can no longer be carried out at night and aircraft are required to comply with noise abatement procedures during take-off.

In order to answer residents’ concerns regarding aircraft noise, Oro Navigacija has prepared an online Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section.