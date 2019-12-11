Saab’s SDATS wins three Dutch digital tower orders 

Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions (SDATS) has signed a 20 year framework agreement with Air Traffic Control the Netherlands (LVNL) for remote tower systems.

SDATS has received an initial order within the framework contract for establishing remote towers at the airports of Groningen and Maastricht and a remote tower centre at Schiphol Airport – the second largest airport in Europe.

Aviation is an integrated part of the infrastructure in the Netherlands, and Schiphol is. LVNL is a leading and an innovating Air Navigation Service Provider in the core of Europe.

“We are proud to be trusted by the LVNL to deliver digital towers for their future air traffic control infrastructure. This contract will be the first to cover a country wide implementation. With our second generation of digital towers, the Netherlands will possess new world class capabilities. We see the LVNL as a perfect partner to further enhance our concept in the coming decade,” says Per Ahl, chief executive of Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions.

The digital air traffic control solution is a breakthrough in air traffic control and was introduced during 2015 in Sweden when Örnsköldsvik Airport became the first airport in the world with remote air traffic control. Delivery to the Netherlands project will start in 2020 with initial operations to be started in 2021.

“Saab has proven itself capable of delivering a solid Remote Tower technology. The Saab approach distinguishes itself in its attention to the switch from the current way of handling traffic to handling it with a Remote Tower. Saab will support us in the further development of the system, safety analyses, and training courses for air traffic controllers,” said Hans-Peter Spies, regional general manager at LVNL.

Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions was formed 2016 as a joint venture between Saab and the Swedish Civil Aviation Administration (LFV). By combining LFV’s unique operational experience with Saab’s world-class technical solutions, Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions can manage the entire process from planning and implementation to the administration of air traffic control services. SDATS said that as a provider of both the technology and air traffic control services, the company offers new and sophisticated digital services to airports in Sweden and abroad.