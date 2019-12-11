UTM industry dismayed at delay of European U-space rules

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has postponed its long-awaited outline of a U-space regulatory blueprint leading to criticism that the deadline it had set for developing an Opinion was impossibly tight, given the average of four years EASA normally requires for developing new regulations.

Originally due to be published in December during Amsterdam Drone Week which hosts the EASA High Level Conference on Drones, it is understood that the pre-draft Opinion on U-space received more than 3,000 comments – an unprecedented level of feedback.

The draft document followed a brief industry consultation that was not in the public domain and is being described generously as a ‘best endeavour given the limited time available to get it done before the start of a new Commission’.

The UAS industry said the level of feedback will doubtless impact the progress of European U-space implementation and any future EU regulations relating to the all-important BVLOS flight in the ‘Specific’ operational category.

European air navigation service providers (ANSP) have also expressed serious reservations about the draft regulations especially one that stated that any organisation in charge of the common information function could not be related or connected ‘in any manner or form’ to a U-space service provider and could not provide any U-space services itself.

Many ANSPs have already successfully developed operational U-space architectures with technology partners so this rule could effectively see them locked out of providing the technology and data required in future for central traffic management data exchange systems. They provide the key technology interface between the drone operator, the ANSP, the U-space service provider (USP) and aeronautical/met data service providers.

“Some USPs also see this as preventing them from accessing the business opportunities which will arise from creating this critical technology, but it is not made clear what ’in charge’ means or whether EASA is requiring the state and its national regulator to specify, build and maintain the service,” said Unmanned Airspace editor Philip Butterworth-Hayes.

CANSO has said the ANSP industry body has lobbied EASA to guarantee ‘equal access for whichever players can provide service quality without hampering safety levels’, stressing the need for a flexible framework that maintains safety standards and that ensures ‘neutrality and independence’ in service provision.

Speaking about the draft document, Mike Gadd who heads international regulatory affairs at Altitude Angel, tells Air Traffic Management: “It’s definitely an architecture that everybody recognises but it is articulated in a very specific way. In other areas it is quite vague in terms of defining some key aspects so people remain unclear as to what is required or how it could work in practice. Essentially, it risks defining a solution that cannot evolve as fast as the industry is developing and therefore risks restricting innovation.”

Klaus Meier, technology director at Switzerland’s skyguide which with platform provider AirMap and the Swiss CAA developed the Flight Information Management System (FIMS), added that monopolies could be overcome by ensuring competition. “A clear proposal was also missing in the pre-draft Opinion over how to tackle the first touch points between manned and unmanned traffic at airports or in the TMA,” he added.“Sooner or later, we will need to manage mixed traffic.”

EASA is now understood to be planning to publish its public Opinion in March 2020. Following final amendments, the EC will pass it into law before the end of 2020.

Read All Aboard?