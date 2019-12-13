Simply the Best!

Air Traffic Management presents the winners of the ATM Awards 2019, each judged to be outstanding performers spearheading innovation and leading the industry to ever greater achievement.

An impressive number of nominations was received for the first ever ATM Awards of which 36 went forward to final judging by our world class panel of expert judges.

The ATM Awards 2019 attracted entries from across the global air transport industry, highlighting major innovation and projects that stand to enhance airspace capacity, safety and environmental sustainability.

Any business active in global air traffic management – a national air navigation service provider, a large scale industry partnership or even a new entrant to the sector – was invited to take part.

And, due to popular demand, a Research & Innovation category was added to celebrate outstanding effort in this endeavour its own right.

A panel of senior experts from some of the leading aviation organisations around the world including EUROCONTROL, the US Federal Aviation Administration, ICAO, IATA, IFATCA, the SESAR Deployment Manager and the SESAR Joint Undertaking had the difficult task of selecting the category finalists from the shortlist.

Awards editor Jenny Beechener, in thanking the panel of judges who assessed the nominations and helped to deliver these impartial and independent awards, said: “The range of this year’s nominations highlighted the global reach of the ATM Awards 2019 which represents an important opportunity to recognise achievements over the past year. Not only is the global reach worthy of note but the fact that so many of the industry’s major players rank alongside new entrants demonstrates the breadth of community endeavour to advance innovative air traffic management concepts and operations.”

THE WINNERS

Service Provision For contributions to safe and efficient airspace management;

For contributions to safe and efficient airspace management; Enabling Technology For contributions to enhance capacity and/or safety;

For contributions to enhance capacity and/or safety; Environment To recognise industry efforts to advance green ATM concepts;

To recognise industry efforts to advance green ATM concepts; Technology For small business that have raised ATM performance;

For small business that have raised ATM performance; Research & Innovation For outstanding effort to advance ATM modernisation

For outstanding effort to advance ATM modernisation Runway & Terminal Area For safety and efficiency on the runway and final approach.

Thanks also to all our shortlisted entrants who entered this year’s awards. The judges were overwhelmed by the high calibre of submissions which reflected the significant industry effort to advance air traffic management across the world.

And don’t forget, the winner who the judges believed was worthy to be the 2019 Overall Champion will be announced during the World ATM Congress in Madrid on March 10, 2020.