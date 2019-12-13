Altitude Angel clinches LVNL national UTM contract

UTM (Unmanned Traffic Management) technology provider Altitude Angel has secured the contract to provide the Netherlands’ Luchtverkeersleiding Nederland (LVNL) with its first nationwide platform following an open and competitive tender process.

The solution presented by Altitude Angel, which it said proved impossible to fault during the procurement process, will provide the Netherlands with a technically advanced, nationwide, UTM platform.

With an initial three-year contract, Altitude Angel will provide several products and services to LVNL which will allow for the safe integration of drones into LVNL controlled airspace. This will include a foundation U-Space platform enabling LVNL to open and further extend Dutch airspace for commercial drone use. In addition, Altitude Angel will also provide LVNL with a drone registration system as well as web and mobile flight planning platforms.

“Together with Altitude Angel, LVNL will deliver innovative functionality and facilitate new possibilities for the U-space industry in the Netherlands,” said Jurgen van Avermaete, LVNL, general manager, procedures. “It was clear they are providing a ‘best in class’ solution, both functionally and technically, as well as having a high focus on safety. Altitude Angel were able to demonstrate how their production platform will seamlessly integrate with our current systems, but will flex and scale as the use of UAVs increases.”

“Our ambition is to be the world’s best air traffic control organisation in terms of safety, people and delivering reliability. Altitude Angel embodies those values, will be an important cooperating partner helping us realise our goals.”

The Netherlands is an ideal test bed for mobility solutions owing to its innovation-minded government, modern infrastructure and strong traffic management expertise. Using electric UAVs, or drones, for deliveries which would previously have been taken by road is seen as one of the many ways the technology can be used to combat climate change.

Richard Parker, Altitude Angel’s chief executive and founder added: “At Altitude Angel, our goal is simple; we want to enable our customers to unlock the tremendous potential of drones and UAM to transform lives and revolutionise businesses, safely and securely. Through our partnership, we’re enabling LVNL to deploy new capabilities to serve – and catalyse – the emerging drone and UAM industry.

“These are absolutely exciting times and, with LVNL, we’re together looking forward to playing a pivotal role in future developments with growing number of UAV’s entering the Dutch airspace.”