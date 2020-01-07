ENAIRE Places a new Radar Into Service on the Island of Mallorca

The Spanish air navigation service provider, ENAIRE, has brought into service a new secondary radar on the island of Mallorca, in the town of Randa, Spain. It provides coverage and surveillance service for flights in the area of the Balearic Islands, as well as for traffic between the archipelago and the mainland. It will also cover aircraft to and from the airports of Palma, Menorca and Ibiza.

This radar services the ENAIRE air control centres of Palma and Barcelona and tracks an airspace within a radius of some 250 nautical miles (equivalent to an area of around 670,000 km2). Costing 1,131,575 euros, it replaces the previous civil radar installed in early 2003 and is located alongside a primary radar.

The radar, based on cutting-edge technology, will improve air traffic surveillance in the Balearic archipelago and in the east of mainland Spain

The new secondary radar is equipped with digital receivers and Mode S technology, which provides more information on flying aircraft, making it easier to route traffic and enhancing safety. This type of radar is used to monitor and control traffic, as it provides information on the position of each aircraft, its identification and its altitude, making it possible to locate and identify all the traffic that is operating within its range.

This new radar also includes an Automatic Dependent Surveillance—Broadcast (ADS–B) redundant station, enabling aircraft to be located using the information transmitted by the aircraft’s on-board sensors. In the future, this feature will make it possible to keep receiving tracking information in the event of a mechanical malfunction in the radar station.

This ADS-B station was co-financed by the European Union’s Connecting Europe Facility, as part of an ADS-B surveillance implementation project presented by the air navigation service providers of Spain (ENAIRE) and Portugal (NAV Portugal).

This radar joins the seventeen other Mode S radars already installed in Spain and rounds out the coverage provided in the Balearic Islands.

This facility contributes to ENAIRE’s international standing as an air traffic controller in the field of surveillance, in line with the European requirements to gradually introduce new technologies that improve the management of air traffic in Europe.