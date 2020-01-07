EUROCONTROL Awards FREQUENTIS Comsoft Further Five-year Contract

Frequentis Comsoft will continue as the Industrial Partner to provide support to the EUROCONTROL Centralised ARTAS Maintenance and Operational Support (CAMOS) for the Air traffic management (ATM) suRveillance Tracker And Server – ARTAS. The new Industrial Partner contract will run until 2025.

Antonio Principe, EUROCONTROL ARTAS & SDDS services manager commented:

“The EUROCONTROL CAMOS service is fundamental to the continued success of ARTAS, providing Air Navigation Service Providers [ANSPs] with software support services, continuous maintenance and enhancements. Frequentis Comsoft has been a big part of this success.”

The ARTAS surveillance tracker and server is the most deployed tracker in Europe and one of the most advanced and mature surveillance data processing systems worldwide. ARTAS tracks close to 90% of all European daily flight movements at 43 air traffic control centres. Approximately 100 ARTAS units are currently deployed, with almost every European state using ARTAS as its surveillance tracker for en-route and approach applications.

“We are pleased to be continuing the CAMOS Industrial Partner contract for EUROCONTROL, which marks almost two decades of unbroken support. The ARTAS system is under constant evolution to meet the required performance and functionality for the ARTAS user community. The CAMOS service enables an efficient approach to this with the development and provision of common roadmap for enhancements that support changing airspace demands.”, said Thomas Hoffman, Frequentis Comsoft Managing Director.

ARTAS was developed by EUROCONTROL, on behalf of their Member states and applies the latest multi sensor tracking technology to deliver an outstanding level of accuracy and reliability using PSR, SSR, Mode-S, ADS-B and Multilateration surveillance sources.