Singapore Launches Unmanned Aircraft Registration Legislation

Singapore launched its Unmanned Aircraft (UA) registration legislation on January 2nd. Any UA including radio-controlled aircraft, drones and remote-controlled kites, with a total weight above 250 grams, must now be registered with the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore before it can be operated in the country.

Singapore. registrants must be 16 years old and above.

An unmanned aircraft refers to an aircraft that may be flown or used without any individual on board the aircraft to operate it.

The registration process involves the purchase of a registration label online (www.caas.gov.sg/UAregistration) or at 27 designated SingPost post offices, followed by the completion of the UA registration online. A registration fee of $15 per UA will be collected at the point of purchase of the registration label. For Singaporeans and Permanent Residents (PR), each individual is allowed to purchase up to five registration labels. For non-Singaporeans or non-PRs, each individual is allowed to purchase only one label. Anyone who wishes to purchase more than the purchasing limit may submit their request to CAAS at ua_registration@caas.gov.sg.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) has advised operators to refer to Annex A for the UA registration details.

Users have a three-month grace period that started on January 2, 2020 to register their UA. Then, from April 2, 2020, it will be an offence to operate an unregistered UA with a total weight of above 250 grams in Singapore. Offenders could face a fine of up to $10,000, or imprisonment not exceeding 6 months, or both.

For more details on UA registration, regulatory requirements as well as flying dos and don’ts, visit www.caas.gov.sg/flyitsafe

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) has advised operators to refer to Annex A for the UA registration details.

Users have a three-month grace period that started on January 2, 2020 to register their UA. Then, from April 2, 2020, it will be an offence to operate an unregistered UA with a total weight of above 250 grams in Singapore. Offenders could face a fine of up to $10,000, or imprisonment not exceeding 6 months, or both.

For more details on UA registration, regulatory requirements as well as flying dos and don’ts, visit www.caas.gov.sg/flyitsafe.