Denmark’s Naviair addressing airspace efficiency and service provision with integrated remote tower and approach centre

Naviair, the Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP) of Denmark, will deploy an integrated remote tower and approach system from FREQUENTIS DFS AEROSENSE, in order to manage increasing airspace demand and support the workload of Air Traffic Control Operators (ATCOs).

The integrated tower and approach centre is a combination of a remote digital tower (RDT) and an approach automation solution (PRISMA APP). This is the first time that both digital tower and approach services have been combined as one integrated system. The solution for Billund, Denmark’s second largest airport, will include high resolution panorama view and pan tilt zoom (PTZ) cameras based on visual and infrared sensors as well as automatic object detection to increase the ATCO’s situational awareness.

“Naviair will initially establish a remote tower center at Billund Airport, to manage surrounding air traffic, with the intention to provide central air traffic control (ATC) to other regional airports, instead of locally from individual airports. Locating all ATCO’s in the same facility will allow for controller working environment and flexibility to be improved. We are looking forward to working with Frequentis DFS Aerosense on this project”, says Carsten Fich, CEO, Naviair.

The centre will be multi-remote tower ready, meaning further airports wanting to obtain the benefits of RDT can be added in future. This will offer ATCO’s the advantage of additional tools to increase efficiency safely, as well as valuable work experience on a level with larger airports. It also offers airport owners great efficiency gains. An additional benefit of the system is the ability to add military airports. .The approach solution, based on PRISMA, is designed to autonomously process flight plan data and surveillance data for air traffic services (ATS). This includes Safety Net functionality such as short-term conflict detection, area proximity warnings and minimum safe altitude warnings, all designed to assist the ATCO with optimal situational awareness.

The control centre is expected to be operational in Billund in 2022.

Naviair provides safe and efficient aviation infrastructure in Denmark, Greenland and the Faroe Islands. In Denmark the activities comprises en-route area control services in Danish airspace, approach control service to Copenhagen Airport, briefing service and Flight Information Services (FIS). This area also includes support and maintenance of radar installations and CNS equipment in Denmark.