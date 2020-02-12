Singapore moves one step closer to Urban Air Mobility

Although there was some question about the viability of the Singapore Airshow under the shadow of the Coronavirus. The show went ahead and important business is being conducted. One such example is a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed today between Airbus and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) to enable urban air mobility (UAM) in Singapore.

The collaboration aims to bring UAM services and platforms to reality in Singapore’s urban environment, with the target to enhance industry productivity and improve the country’s regional connectivity. There are three areas of focus within the MOU:

Airbus and CAAS will collaborate to define and develop an initial UAM service with an Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS). The parties will specifically work together to realise the Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) system and services to support the initial use-case. For UAM operations, both parties will co-operate on fostering public acceptance, developing standards, and establishing necessary safety frameworks. Airbus and CAAS will study the feasibility and requirements for further UAM services that include leading-edge cargo and passenger transportation solutions.

Airbus and CAAS have already been working in partnership in the field of UAS. An earlier collaboration was first established in 2016 for UAS proof-of-concept trials (“Skyways”). Airbus and CAAS subsequently signed an agreement with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency to share and advance the development of operational and safety standards for UAS in urban environments.

Skyways started as an experimental project aimed at developing safe unmanned air delivery systems for use in dense urban environments. The proof-of-concept trials for Skyways were successfully completed in 2019 with the delivery of parcels in the campus of the National University of Singapore, and deliveries of 3D-printed parts and consumables to vessels anchored at Singapore’s Eastern Working Anchorage.