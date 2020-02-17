Air Traffic Management announces new assistant editor

Air Traffic Management has appointed Claudia Bacco as assistant editor. She will be responsible for the quarterly magazine and daily news on ATM’s website, www.airtrafficmanagement.net.

Claudia joins ATM from the air traffic management vendor world, where she spent the past four years in a marketing leadership role. Before that, she worked in telecommunications, IT security and infrastructure security. She has also been an editor at an international wireless publication and an analyst for the telecommunications technology industry.

Mark Elliott, the chief content and commercial officer of ATM’s publisher, Key Publishing, said: “Claudia brings a wide range of experience from areas of particular interest to readers of the new-look Air Traffic Management. We are excited about her joining the team.”

To get in touch with Claudia about ideas for future topics, in the magazine or online, please contact her at claudia.bacco@keypublishing.com. Or you can meet her in person at the upcoming World ATM Congress event, at stand 1310.