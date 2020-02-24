NAVBLUE acquires Aviolinx and the RAIDO application

NAVBLUE has announced the acquisition of Aviolinx, the Stockholm-based airlines software and services provider, adding Operations Control and Crew Management solutions and expertise to its existing N-OCC suite.

NAVBLUE is an Airbus Services subsidiary dedicated to Flight Operations & Air Traffic Management (ATM) Solutions and providing digital solutions and services, for civil and military environments, on the ground and onboard any aircraft: digital cockpit operations, Operations Control Centre (OCC) systems, Flight Ops Engineering, Performance Based Navigation (PBN) and Air Traffic Management.

Aviolinx provides software and services to the airline industry,including N-RAIDO Ops & Crew Management, designed to handle all aspects of Network Scheduling, Operations Control, Crew Planning, Crew Management, and day-of-ops Crew Scheduling in a single Flight Operations system.At its core, N-RAIDO is a highly dynamic event-engine coupled with a rules-enginethat interacts with a single database, resulting in one dynamic application that can handle both day-of-ops management as well as long-term planning requirements of any sized airline.

Fabrice Hamel, Chief Executive Officer at NAVBLUE, said: “After two years of partnering with Aviolinx, we are delighted today to welcome them as part of the NAVBLUE family, joining our forces to provide combined offers and reach a larger market penetration, while having a common goal of making tomorrow’s airspace and airline operations more efficient and sustainable. Meanwhile we will expand our global footprint by adding a new office and team in Sweden”.

The acquisition aligns well with NAVBLUE, as RAIDO complements NAVBLUE’s solutions across the flight operations eco-system (Flight Planning/Ground Solutions, EFB solutions, ATM). The acquisition will also enable NAVBLUE and Aviolinx to leverage additional joint capabilities to innovate further, industrialize their solutions and expand their market footprint, especially in Tier 1 and 2 airlines.

Joakim ANDERSSON, Aviolinx founder, who will take on the role as Managing Director for NAVBLUE in Sweden, said: “We are very excited about this new chapter for Aviolinx. Being part of NAVBLUE will allow us to advance our technical competences and expertise even further in combination with NAVBLUE’s expertise and flight operations resources. We are confident that joining our solutions and offering a fully integrated suite will create unbeatable value for any airline looking for a modern and highly efficient technology solution to manage their operations. We look forward to continuing to be game-changers in the industry as part of NAVBLUE.”