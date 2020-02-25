AIRNAV Indonesia extends surveillance system

The current surveillance system needed upgrades in order to accommodate the air traffic in Indonesia’s vast airspace, which is larger than all of Europe. The airport was often struggling to accommodate all flights with a current limit of 81 aircraft movements per hour. With the extended system, the new terminal including buildings and aprons, new East Cross TWY and cargo apron area – in connection to the third runway, will all be covered.

The ERA surface multilateration (MLAT) solution is capable of addressing the serious risk of runway incursions in critical areas. 32 ERA multi-sensor surveillance (MSS) GS and 213 pieces of SQUID vehicle tracking units are currently in operation and will be expanded by 12 ground-based stations for surface guidance. MSS provides the surveillance of aircraft required for advanced-surface movement guidance and control systems (A-SMGCS) to deliver safe and efficient operations. ERA experts carried out the site survey this January, the final round of testing SAT is planned for December 2020.

The Soekarno-Hatta International Airport is worldwide ranked no. 18 according to passenger traffic with 67 million passengers and about 500,000 aircraft movements per year. The airport is the main airport serving the greater Jakarta area on the island of Java, Indonesia. The airport is named after the first President of Indonesia, Soekarno, and the first vice-president, Mohammad Hatta. Indonesia with over 250 million in population is the new economic power house in Asia Pacific.