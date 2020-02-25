Norway to become first Nordic country to implement a UTM system

Being at the forefront of the drone development, the technically advanced UTM solution will provide Avinor Air Navigation Services the means to accelerate safe integration of drones and help to further increase the use of this technology in Norwegian airspace for years to come.

Frequentis has been awarded the contract to provide Norway’s leading Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP), Avinor Air Navigation Services, with its first Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) solution.

“With this contract Avinor Air Navigation Services and Frequentis will open up the Norwegian airspace for advanced use of drones in the coming years. In 2018 the Norwegian government published a strategy for drones in Norway, and we are delighted to be able to deliver the first foundations to a UTM system in close cooperation with Frequentis.”, says Avinor Air Navigation Services CEO, Anders Kirsebom

Frequentis will partner with UTM technology provider, Altitude Angel, for the deployment of the UTM solution. This will allow the organisation to begin safely integrating drones into controlled airspace at 18 airports across Norway.

“Norway is a very forward thinking and technologically savvy country in which the use of drones and UAVs will undoubtedly form a key part of its future tech-economy. Frequentis and Altitude Angel will provide Avinor with the tools to integrate drones and general aviation on one simple platform.” added Richard Parker, Altitude Angel, CEO and founder. “This is just the first step to enabling future BVLOS flights, ultimately opening the skies above Norway to drone operations ranging from SAR and blue light support to commercial package delivery. We’re pleased to support Frequentis and bring our five-year experience and technology to open up Norway’s skies.”

During Frequentis’ initial three-year contract, with an extra option for one + one years, the company will provide Avinor Air Navigation Services with several products and services to facilitate the safe integration of drones into Avinor Air Navigation Services’ controlled airspace. These products and services include an ATM-grade Flight Information Management System (FIMS), a foundation of U-Space services that enables Avinor ANS to open Norwegian airspace to commercial drone use, as well as a drone registration system and web and mobile flight planning application.

“Frequentis is proud to have been selected, with our strategic partner Altitude Angel, for the deployment of the first nation-wide UTM system to support Avinor Air Navigation Services’ goals for the safe and efficient integration of drones into Norwegian airspace. Our future-proof and scalable UTM services are critical for meeting the current and future demands of evolving drone technology, set to transform critical industry, paving the way for drone delivery services to be supported sooner than anticipated.” says Frequentis Vice President ATM, Hannu Juurakko.