Rohde & Schwarz introduces an advanced ATC communications suite – from the microphone to the antenna

Increasing air travel around the globe, rapid technological advancements, the growing threat of cyber-crime and limited resources pose great challenges for air traffic management and control. Safety and availability are non-negotiable and operations must also remain efficient and flexible.

As part of the CERTIUM universe, Rohde & Schwarz launches a new solution at World ATM Congress 2020: a next generation radio with a revolutionary security-by-design architecture that surpasses existing market standards. This new radio addresses increased security requirements and the ANSP’s operational challenge to remain efficient when handling increasing flight volumes.

CERTIUM from Rohde & Schwarz is a one-stop-shop solution for the full life cycle of a system – from design, manufacturing & system integration to project implementation and tailored maintenance services.

From high-speed encryption to leading cyber security solutions, Rohde & Schwarz continues to pave the way. We equip the world’s governmental authorities and critical infrastructures with highly secure communications architectures and are committed to our philosophy of security by design.

Rohde & Schwarz enables air traffic control at more than 200 airports and flight operations centers across the world. Multiple layers of redundancy including an innovative quad-redundant VCS system architecture ensure uninterrupted availability and enhanced resilience against disasters: Safety by culture.

CERTIUM features a complete portfolio from a single source. It requires minimal repairs and maintenance, which reduces operating costs. An IP-based system architecture enables optimized operational concepts, such as virtual control centers, which are already field-proven.

“Increasing air traffic density and the continued pressure to reduce costs create new challenges for air navigation service providers.” Constantin von Reden, Vice President Market Segment ATC, explains. “CERTIUM is the technological answer to both. The communications suite ensures absolute availability and increased situational awareness, while saving operating costs and resources.”