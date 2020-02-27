Connected Skies moves to online format

After the cancellation of Mobile World Congress 2020 due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, the Global UTM Association (GUTMA) Connected Skies conference that would have been held in conjunction with the larger event was also cancelled. This would have been a great opportunity to bring together the mobile industry and the world of UTM.

The good news is that the GUTMA conference will continue in an online format. GUTMA will aim to organise a series of short public virtual Connected Skies Webinars between now and 2nd of June when Harmonized Skies Singapore event takes place. These webinars will be taking place via GoToMeeting video conferencing and will be animated and delivered by our confirmed Connected Skies moderators and speakers.

GUTMA is committed in connecting the mobile telecommunication and unmanned aviation communities to enable the sharing of the latest achievements, trends and discuss key opportunities and challenges across the two sectors. By hosting virtual events GUTMA will connect thought leaders and decision makers from both the telecommunication and aviation industries throughout the coming weeks.

The schedule for the webinars is now available and the first one will begin on the 18th of March, 2020. This is a great opportunity for more participants to be able to join the presentations in a virtual fashion. GUTMA Connected Skies – ONLINE aims to cross-pollinate the two industries and drive a harmonious integration of manned and unmanned aviation in the skies.