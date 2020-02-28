Nokia deploys 5G private wireless network for Lufthansa Technik virtual inspection trial

Nokia and Lufthansa Technik have deployed a 5G industrial-grade private wireless network to accelerate a project that enables remote engine parts inspection for its civil aviation customers. Through Lufthansa Technik’s ‘Virtual Table Inspection’ proof of concept project at its Hamburg facility, the hyperfast 5G private wireless network will remove the need for customers to physically attend servicing by providing seamless video access to the engine overhaul shop floor.

Currently, its customers travel to Hamburg to carry out components inspections when engines are overhauled, which means that they are entirely disassembled and inspected in utmost detail. With the new system, Lufthansa Technik will trial inspections of individual engine parts collaboratively over a fast, high-definition video link.

Soeren Stark, Lufthansa Technik Executive Board Member, responsible for Technical Operations, Logistics and IT said: “Continuous innovation is part of our corporate DNA, and this is what drives us to constantly try out new approaches. The first application cases already impressively demonstrate the valuable contribution 5G technology can make to the aviation industry. It will also pave the way for numerous new innovations at Lufthansa Technik that will benefit our company, our employees and also our customers.”

Kathrin Buvac, President of Nokia Enterprise said: “This application captures the essential value of fast, secure 5G private wireless networking to help improve operational efficiency, productivity and service. It highlights the potential for new ways of working that benefit not only our customers, but also the markets they serve.”

In the ‘Virtual Table Inspection’ project, customers will be guided through the engine shop using a third-party mobile device that provides real-time, high-resolution video streaming with mechanics and engineers. This will allow virtual inspection of dismantled parts enabling joint decision making about inspected components.

Nokia is delivering 5G private wireless network connectivity by deploying the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) solution. Nokia DAC is a plug-and-play digital automation platform that can easily scale from a small local deployment to multiple sites of large systems, all managed from the same web portal.

Its flexibility will enable Lufthansa Technik to configure and adapt the network to precisely meet the project’s needs. Remote, high-resolution screen inspection calls for high-bandwidth and low-latency capability to accommodate demanding upload and download speeds as well as adequate computing power to handle the processing requirements of live transmission.

Nokia Digital Automation Cloud is an industrial-grade global digital automation service platform that provides a reliable, secure, and high-performance private wireless network, which is scalable according to needs.