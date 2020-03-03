Insero Air Traffic Solutions introduces AviSky

With air traffic data often scattered across multiple data systems, efficient operations are often prevented because data is hard to access – and even harder to manage and secure. The answer to the rising problem is AviSky, a real-time information management platform that connects all aviation data seamlessly in one platform.

“Air traffic is growing and the pressure to extend capacity and yet maintain the required level of safety is rising. With AviSky, we enable air traffic stakeholders to meet future demands by integrating data from all connected systems in one platform and enable efficient operations making it easy to access, manage and control all data. It is the answer to an inevitable problem of growing complexity,” explains Peter Bøgh Sørensen, CEO of Insero Air Traffic Solutions.

With the ability to seamlessly integrate data from all connected systems, the AviSky platform collects, stores, enriches and fuses data from multiple data sources and enables exchange of data in a highly redundant and secure way between all stakeholders.

Global applicability

AviSky is designed with global applicability in mind. The platform is built upon well-proven, redundant & scalable standard data streaming, -storage and -indexing modules. By applying industry standard protocols and interfaces, the AviSky platform is highly scalable and can easily be integrated with additional systems to extend the solution to meet future demands and business growth.

“AviSky combines proven technology and system designs with advanced modularity. This enables us to build a foundation that reliably and efficiently secure data exchange. Thanks to the flexibility of AviSky, the application possibilities are numerous, and it is now possible to connect data from e.g. SWIM and ATM systems and apply it at Remote Tower operations, UTM applications, Analytics & BI or other vital operational purposes. Ultimately, the platform ensures that all stakeholders can access one operational picture and apply data across systems to improve operational performance,” says Peter Bøgh Sørensen.

The AviSky platform enables secure exchange between any number of stakeholders – whether it be between multiple airports, multiple air navigation service providers or across multiple systems inside a single organisation. In fact, the first airport and air navigation service provider has already bought AviSky and is now ready to get renewed business value from their data.