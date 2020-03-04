Saab Digital Tower Demonstrator ordered by Royal Air Force

A technological evolution in Air Traffic Control (ATC) for civil airports is opening up new possibilities which are equally relevant for military airfields. The RAF is investigating new concepts and capabilities, which could eventually change the way military ATC is conducted, both during normal operations and during time of increased threats.

Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions (SDATS) has been selected to provide a Digital Tower system as an Operational Concept Demonstrator for the Royal Air Force at their air force base by Lossiemouth in the United Kingdom.The system will be installed at RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland for demonstration and evaluation during 2020 and 2021. This will enable the RAF to assess the latest technology and evaluate future requirements for Air Traffic Control.