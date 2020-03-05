World ATM Congress 2020 cancelled!

In yet another blow to the overall Aviation industry by the Corona Virus, this year’s World ATM Congress is now cancelled. ATCA issued the following statement explaining their decision.

Thank you for your continued support and patience as we have worked through the last few weeks. As you know, we have been in lockstep communication with the Spanish health authorities, IFEMA, the city of Madrid, and our exhibitors, vendors, and attendees.

At this time, due to the inordinate amount of travel restrictions, imposed on exhibitors and attendees at both national and organisational levels, we have decided to cancel World ATM Congress 2020. We feel this cancellation is in line with guidance from the World Health Organization and is in the best interest of public health and the safety of our participants. We apologize for the inconvenience this decision causes.

We did not arrive at this outcome lightly. From the beginning of World ATM Congress eight years ago, we envisioned an event by the industry for the industry. In light of this worldwide epidemic, we believe cancellation benefits our industry more than holding the event would. As managers of the world’s largest air traffic management (ATM) exposition, we too are members of the aviation industry, a community of front-line users, technology developers, academics, and government officials, as well as passengers ourselves, all committed to a 365/24/7 operation. World ATM Congress is an integral piece of the global airspace ecosystem and provides the most valuable venue in the world for advancing our industry. It is with heavy hearts that we make this announcement, but we know you will all understand. To our exhibitors, sponsors, and presenters, we kindly ask for your patience as we develop and announce next steps. We will be in contact with each of you in the coming days and weeks. Until then, our sympathies are with those affected by COVID-19 and our gratitude with those who continue to maintain aviation as the lifeblood of our global economy and the world’s safest form of transportation.

Thank you again for your support, loyalty, and expertise. We look forward to hosting you next year at World ATM Congress 2021, held at IFEMA Feria de Madrid, 9 – 11 March 2021.

Please continue to check back to our site during the course of the original event days as we’ll be covering all the news companies have to share in a virtual fashion. We look forward to sharing the latest announcements with our readers.