Aireon and Searidge Technologies Partner to Integrate Space-Based ADS-B into Digital Tower 

Aireon and Searidge Technologies announced today that they will partner to bring space-based ADS-B data to Searidge’s air navigation service providers (ANSP) and airport customers around the world in 2020.

Searidge has begun integrating Aireon’s space-based automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) data into its technology platform. A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed in June 2019 to commence the collaboration. The Searidge Digital Tower harnesses the power of air traffic management (ATM) data, like Aireon and artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance resilience, capacity and efficiency.

With Aireon’s air traffic service (ATS) surveillance-grade data, Searidge will be able to provide an on-demand service that allows its customers to access flight positioning and flight status data with no auxiliary equipment required. Customizable and scalable to unique airport’s traffic volumes and operational requirements, this integration will allow Searidge customers to access the highest fidelity data available to the industry in real time.

“We have partnered with Aireon to make space-based ADS-B data seamlessly available to our customers,” said Jean-Sebastien Meloche, Chief Architect, Searidge Technologies. “We look forward to working with Aireon to be the first to offer space-based air traffic surveillance as part of a Digital Tower solution.”

“Through this innovative partnership, Searidge will demonstrate the next generation of Aireon data usage,” shares Cyriel Kronenburg, Aireon VP of Aviation Services. “We are thrilled to support this global leader in digital towers to improve safety and efficiency around the globe.”