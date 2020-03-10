Rohde & Schwarz launches next generation radio for air traffic control (ATC) communications

Rohde & Schwarz is premiering the most innovative air traffic control (ATC) radio with the highest degree of security. The R&S Series5200, part of CERTIUM, is an advanced communications suite for ATC. It is a fully integrated network component, with a security-by-design architecture and extremely flexible network interfaces.

R&S Series5200 represents the next generation of VHF and UHF radios for ATC communication, increasing system security with a new security-by-design architecture. Network separation all the way down to the core makes the radio resilient to denial-of-service-attacks, while five Ethernet interfaces flexibly support various deployment scenarios in modern networks. To boost efficiency, the new radio packs the outstanding RF performances of the R&S Series4200 in an even smaller housing and offers simplified maintenance operations.

The radio can be upgraded thanks to the flexibility of its software defined architecture. This ensures it remains future proof and subsequent system expansions will not require additional space. The R&S Series5200 supports the latest ED-137C standard with up to 10 VoIP sessions for voice and four VoIP sessions for a recorder, thereby is interoperable with any VoIP VCS.

“Air navigation service providers, currently migrating their critical communication infrastructures to IP technology, require efficient solutions to achieve adequate security levels, and the R&S Series5200 is the solution,” Constantin von Reden, Vice President Market Segment ATC at Rohde & Schwarz, explains.

“The R&S Series5200 is the first radio for air traffic control designed to achieve the highest degree of security,” continues Francesco Gualtieri, Product Manager ATC Radios at Rohde & Schwarz. “Network separation, support of secure protocols and user authentication management are key features to safeguard customer infrastructures without using additional external elements. The R&S Series5200 ensures voice and data communications in the uncompromised quality you would expect from a Rohde & Schwarz radio.”