AirMap Rolls Out UAS Traffic Management (UTM) to Latin America

AirMap is partnering with Airseair RPAS, an independent provider of aviation consulting services, to extend Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Traffic Management (UTM) services to airspace authorities in Latin America. Together Airseair RPAS and AirMap will provide authorities in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Panama, and Costa Rica with solutions to support safe drone integration at scale.

Commercial and recreational drone use in Latin America is growing rapidly and promises major economic development benefits to the region’s agriculture, security, and mining industries. As a result, Latin American CAAs and ANSPs are working to update their nations’ regulations and build the necessary digital infrastructure to support drone enablement at scale.

“Airseair RPAS believes in the potential for drones to transform Latin America,” said Airseair RPAS CEO Sofanor Pallares. “The AirMap UTM Platform is a best-in-class solution for UTM and U-space services that we look forward to offering to our customers.”

The AirMap UTM Platform delivers solutions for e-registration, geo-awareness, digital authorization, and e-identification to airspace authorities for safe UAS operations in controlled airspace. The partnership with Airseair RPAS extends AirMap’s National Registry, Central Information Function, UTM Center, Awareness Applications, and the AirMap Developer Platform of SDK and APIs to airspace authorities, enterprise operators, and solution developers throughout Latin America.

“Airseair RPAS’s extensive work in Latin America, coupled with its in-depth knowledge of the region, makes them the ideal partners to extend AirMap services to the Latin American market,” said AirMap Vice President of Sales, Von Cameron.