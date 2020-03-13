AirMap and DSNA Partner to ensure safe drone operations at Nice and Cannes Airports

AirMap is partnering with DSNA to provide pre-operational U-space services to the Nice and Cannes airports. The U-space Together Program aims to deploy a fully operational U-space system in France by 2023.

UAS operations are growing rapidly in France – the nation is home to over 130,000 registered unmanned aerial systems (UAS), or drones, that conduct over 10,000 operations in controlled airspace each year. In order to facilitate safe UAS operations in controlled airspace, DSNA has created the U-Space Together initiative and selected eight partners to deliver U-space pre-operational systems and services.

As a program partner, AirMap will deploy its UTM Center platform at Nice Côte d’Azur Airport, France’s third busiest international hub, and Cannes-Mandelieu Airport.

“AirMap has earned a leading position to deploy U-space projects in airspace or airport locations, which now number 12 in France,” said Antoine Martin, New ATM Services Programme Director at DSNA. “We are excited to partner with AirMap to make U-space a reality in France.”

AirMap’s UTM Center is a complete digital drone traffic management services hub for airspace authorities that provides enhanced visualization, communication, and supervision for drone operations. The UTM Center enables authorities to communicate authoritative aeronautical data, airspace rules, and dynamic restrictions to UAS operators on the AirMap platform. Authorities can also administer one-click, multi-step, and fully automated authorization processes to grant airspace access; communicate with UAS operators directly; and view live traffic data for UAS operations in controlled airspace.

“AirMap’s UTM Center gives authorities the tools they need to safely manage drone traffic in controlled airspace,” said Boris Lacroix, AirMap’s Senior Vice President of Product Management. “DGAC and DSNA have demonstrated tremendous leadership and a very solid vision to deploy U-space capabilities in advance of the European Commission’s drone regulations.”

AirMap will also provide the AirMap for Drones mobile application, fully localized for UAS operators in France to access contextual airspace information, plan flights, request airspace authorization, and get comprehensive situational awareness at every step of their operations. These functionalities are also available to third-party application developers through the AirMap Developer Platform of APIs and SDKs.