Altitude Angel named official partner of DSNA ‘U-SPACE Together’ Innovation Challenge

Altitude Angel, an Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) technology provider, has been selected by the France ANSP DNSA to take part in a nationwide, U-space pre-operational program.

The U-space Together program aims to build best-in-class solutions for U-space services through a collaborative approach. In total eight partners have been designated a unique area of restricted airspace in which to deploy a UTM platform, the success of which will be appraised by DSNA during the trial period.

“We’re delighted having Altitude Angel joining the ‘U-space Together’ implementation program. We look forward to seeing their U-space solution easing drone operations in the skies around Lyon and beyond,” said Antoine Martin, the new ATM Services Programme Director of DSNA.

Altitude Angel will be introducing a UTM platform to the restricted airspace around the international airport of Lyon Saint-Exupéry, the second busiest non-Parisian airport in France after Nice Airport. It services the city of Lyon, the third biggest city in France.

Richard Parker, Altitude Angel, CEO and founder added: “Altitude Angel is very much looking forward to deploying our market-leading technology in and around Lyon Saint-Exupéry Airport. Working with the UTM teams at DSNA and Lyon Saint-Exupéry, we’ll open the previously restricted airspace to UAVs, which in turn will energise the local drone economy, ushering in a new and exciting era in French aviation history.”