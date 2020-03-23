NAV CANADA presents Technology Award to Rohde & Schwarz

Rohde & Schwarz has been recognized as a key contributor to NAV CANADA’s mission success over the years, particularly for the provision of high power 4 kW HF radio transmitters as well as ED-137 telephony gateways. Today, they have been awarded NAV CANADA’s Technology Award for 2019 in recognition of providing outstanding support to Canada’s civil air navigation service provider (ANSP).

The award recognizes Rohde & Schwarz as a key contributor to NAV CANADA’s mission success over the years. Following a recent project to provide HF receivers, Rohde & Schwarz was engaged in the delivery of two additional projects. The first concerned the provision of HF transmitter systems for oceanic control, each with an output power of 4 kW for voice communications in the North Atlantic region. The second was for ED-137 telephony gateways interconnecting legacy analog circuits to a Voice-Over-IP (VoIP) network. All three projects were required to modernize and improve NAV CANADA’s communications over and across the Atlantic Ocean.

The photo above shows the award ceremony. Present were, from left to right, are Matt Grimes, NAV CANADA Director, Supply Chain; Graham Riesselman, Rohde & Schwarz North America Secure Communications Team Lead; Jack Wood, NAV CANADA Senior Supply Chain Specialist; Constantin von Reden, Rohde & Schwarz Vice President Market Segment ATC; Mitch Jevtovic, NAV CANADA Manager, Radio Life Cycle & Spectrum Services; Rob Reilander, Rohde & Schwarz Canada Business Development; and Angelo Pallotta, Rohde & Schwarz Subcontractor and PM.

“We are honored to receive this technology award, as it recognizes our relevance in secure communications,” Constantin von Reden, Vice President Market Segment ATC at Rohde & Schwarz, says. “Our experts enjoy working closely with their NAV CANADA counterparts and will continue to assist them with high quality project execution and provide advice throughout the entire project lifecycle.”