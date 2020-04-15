The implications of connectivity in drone operations     

The Global UTM Association (GUTMA) has been hosting a series of webinars to replace the live event originally planned in conjunction with Mobile World Congress. In the first session they looked at the current status of companies supporting drone operations. In this third installment, the implications of connectivity are brought into the discussion.

Five speakers from different regions and functions addressed this topic. Starting with the telecommunications providers, there were representatives from KDDI, China Unicom and NTT Docomo. KDDI spoke about the use of 5G in conjunction with 4K video to enable drone operations such as search and rescue procedures that allowed for the drone to help locate missing persons, share a video of their current situation and speak to them via the drone. China Unicom saw three areas of opportunity for telecom operators:

Providing the LTE/5G network to support long-distance flight control (or BVLOS) and data real-time transmission

Providing customised UAV services such as airspace approval, weather insurance, route planning or module customising

Providing a cloud-based platform to for UAV data analysis, image identification and mapping modeling.

NTT Docomo has an internal team of 250 trained drone pilots who provide services to other organizations for their fleet management and logistics operations. This is in addition to using them for inspection of their towers in the field. In the future they see the integration of 5G and real-time Artificial Intelligence functionality. One interesting example of drone usage was that of streaming videos over LTE to support advertising signage and entertainment visualisation.

Boeing Next talked about Wisk. Established in 2019 as a joint venture with Kitty Hawk Corporation to deliver safe everyday flight for everyone. Their all-electric air taxi is named Cora and flew her first flight in 2017. Cora takes off like a helicopter and then flies like a plane eliminating the need for a runway. The idea is a self-flying vehicle with a human still maintaining required oversight. In February of this year, an agreement with the New Zealand Government was signed to test this concept.

ANRA Technologies discussed the evolution of a technology originally developed for the connected car vision of self-driving on smart highways and how this can be transitioned into the world of drones. Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC) is an 802.11p-based wireless communication technology that enables highly secure, high-speed direct communication between vehicles and the surrounding infrastructure, without involving any cellular infrastructure. So why not drones? The concept of D2X or Drones to Everything, at the simplest level is about low-flying aircraft communicating with surface vehicles. There are a great deal of possibilities this could enable in the future. But the question remains, will telecommunications enter this market with services directly oriented toward drone operations and if so how. Some are already doing so, but the range of solutions varies a great deal. Check out the last editorial update on the webinar series to see some examples.

Additionally, ATM Magazine had the opportunity to pose this question to ANRA’s CEO. The challenge here would be how they would make money. If you think of how they offer services today, it’s really about the amount of bandwidth utilised and communicating with a drone doesn’t currently require a great deal of bandwidth. That said, in the future when video is incorporated, especially for use in command and control functionality, the need for a reliable high-bandwidth connection becomes more important.

First and foremost, safety topics need to be addressed before many new service opportunities could become a reality. “In today’s connected world, drones have become just another IoT device on the network with a difference that now we have to meet the Aviation safety standards which raises the bar significantly,” said Amit Ganjoo, CEO & Founder, ANRA Technologies.