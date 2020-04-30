Kazakhstan extends safety-critical voice and data network

Kazakhstan’s National Air Navigation Services Provider (ANSP), Kazaeronavigatsia, is extending its ATM-grade network infrastructure with Frequentis, following the networks initial success in 2019. Frequentis will continue to modernise Kazakhstan’s ATM communication network in flight information region (FIR) Almaty and Shymkent, allowing the exchange of safety-critical communication and data to advance to the next level.

ATM-grade network components out of the Frequentis vitalsphere™ portfolio, including voice communication solution, VCX-IP, build the foundation for resilient air traffic management network. The Frequentis network solution enables the exchange of air/ground (A/G) and ground/ground (G/G) data over an IP network, while ensuring safety and security at all times.

“The modernisation of our safety-critical air traffic management (ATM) communication network is an important step in our migration towards IP technology. After the success of stage one of this network project we are confident that Frequentis will continue to deliver a system that meets our demands,” says Azat Bekturov, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kazaeronavigatsia.

Frequentis ATM-grade network solution supports the stepwise migration path of ANSPs from legacy infrastructure to IP in the most efficient way. It allows Kazaeronavigatsia to protect existing investments while evolving to the next level of modern technology.

“We always aim to deliver unique value and benefits to our customers, and we are especially glad when an existing customer acknowledges our quality by further extending the solutions. In this second phase, the network solution adds 14 new sites, fully handling the A/G and G/G communication as well as distribution of radar data. We also thank our local prime in Kazakhstan for the continued excellent cooperation in the entire programme,” says Hannu Juurakko, Frequentis Vice President ATM Civil and Chairman of the ATM Executive Team.