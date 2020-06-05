Leeds Bradford Airport to replace legacy VCS system

Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA), in the United Kingdom, has commissioned the installation of a voice communication system (VCS) to replace the airports legacy system. United Kingdom based aviation systems integrator, Systems Interface, will project manage, supply, install and commission the Frequentis VCS 3020X that will provide flexible integration of existing analogue and digital radio.

The airport had been welcoming over four million passengers a year and was preparing for a three million increase over the coming decade. The contract award, despite the continued air travel uncertainty, is a positive step and sign of confidence in the industry. The VCS will consist of eight controller working positions, and support the predicted passenger growth of the future, once air travel is able to fully return.

“This is a complex project in terms of integration and transition requirements, and we are confident that Systems Interface and Frequentis have the experience needed to ensure the process will be completed successfully.”, said LBA Senior Air Traffic Engineer, Ian Alty.

The airport is situated between two large UK cities, Bradford and Leeds, in the county of Yorkshire in Northern England. The airport has experienced significant and rapid growth in terms of both terminal size and passenger facilities over the past 25 years.

“We are pleased to be providing our experience and our technology to Leeds Bradford Airport, enhancing their voice communication system. The award of this contract at this time is encouraging, as the industry readies itself for a return to normal operations.,” says Hannu Juurakko, Frequentis Vice President ATM Civil and Chairman of the ATM Executive Board.

The Frequentis VCS3020X is the leading end-to-end IP solution for airports of any size and fits the operational needs of Leeds Bradford Airport perfectly. It is fully compliant to the ED-137B EUROCAE radio and telephone VoIP standardisation.

Caroline Webster, Managing Director of Systems Interface added: “We are proud to be selected for this important contract and to be part of the Leeds Bradford Airport growth strategy”