DSNA successfully migrated to NewPENS

DSNA has successfully completed the migration to NewPENS of its operational data exchanges with Air Navigation Service Provider partners and EUROCONTROL. NewPENS is the new Pan-European Network Services (PENS) interconnection network, now aiming at supporting new challenges in the modernisation of ATM, including safety, system interoperability and cybersecurity requirements.

The challenge for DSNA was to transition to NewPENS while ensuring continuity of air navigation services. Through an extensive coordination effort, the largest amount of data flows were switched over, encompassing surveillance data distribution, flight plans data exchanges, AMHS messaging, European Aeronautical Database (EUROCONTROL) access, Network Manager services access and XMAN exchanges.

The NewPENS project, cofinanced by the European Commission under CEF 2015 in support of Pilot Common Project SWIM ATM functionalities, takes place within a wider pan-european project aiming at connecting 36 ANSPs totalizing some 45 countries, 110 sites and 16 VPNs. The NewPENS contract, jointly signed by DSNA and 40 European counterparts, was awarded to BT Global Services to deploy and operate the network until 2027. The migrations to NewPENS started in December 2019 and have steadfastly continued all along the final stretch in spite of the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This shared network will offer extended services with enhanced performance and functionalities, including cybersecurity protection. The network is also intended to open connections with new stakeholders such as airlines, airports and European Defence bodies. NewPENS is designed to be the pan-European underlying network to support all operational exchanges amongst ATM players including voice communications. It will serve as the first layer of the SESAR Digital Backbone, a collaborative initiative between the A6 consortium as a member of the SESAR Deployment Manager and EUROCONTROL.

“This successful transition completed on time in a so particular context demonstrates our steady commitment to the building of the Single European Sky. NewPENS will be a key-enabler for digital ATM in Europe. Welcome now to the next SESAR exercise led by DSNA to use this new network to support interoperability testing of air navigation systems for a seamless European airspace,” commented Maurice Georges, Director of DSNA.

Nicolas Warinsko, General Manager SESAR Deployment Manager, complemented ”With the migration towards NewPENS, DSNA has proven that a complex multi stakeholder SESAR ATM digitalisation project can be implemented successfully. This project is supported by European funding and was coordinated by the SESAR Deployment Manager. I congratulate DSNA, being one of our members, for this significant milestone and look forward to the benefits this deployment project will bring for European aviation and its passengers. An important step towards digital Air Traffic Management was made despite the ongoing crisis in aviation.”