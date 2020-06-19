Air Navigation Solutions launches Attis Recovery Solutions for airports

Air Navigation Solutions (ANSL) is today launching Attis, an operational compliance solution that will help airports to restart or increase operations as they recover from the effects of COVID-19. Many airports have closed or substantially reduced operations since March and, as they seek to scale up again, each has to confirm to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) that measures have been completed to ensure the compliance of their operation as well as the safety and proficiency of all staff.

ANSL initially developed Attis to enable it to manage the recovery and scaling up of its own air traffic management operations at its existing airport locations. The company is now offering Attis to other airports, with its experts ready to work with their teams to help them complete all of the necessary steps.

ANSL is offering the Attis Basic package to airports free of charge as it seeks to help the wider industry recover from COVID-19. Attis Basic delivers everything required for the management of a safe and compliant recovery, whilst a wider range of tailored services are additionally available to airports with Attis’ Perfect and Premium packages.

Henry Game, Managing Director of Air Navigation Solutions, said: “This is a critical time for all elements of the aviation industry to work together to ensure we collectively recover from the pandemic. At ANSL we are keen to play our part in this vital process by sharing our proven expertise in air traffic management to enable airports to scale up their operations in a safe, compliant and cost-efficient manner.”

ANSL has also evolved its ATCO subscription scheme to reflect the shift in airport commercial priorities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. At its heart, the scheme continues to provide ATCO trainees to airports free of charge for an initial period of up to 12 months. The subscription eliminates recruitment and training-related risks and provides stability in cost and resourcing. ANSL now also offers the ability for an airport to cancel a subscription in the future under certain circumstances, such as those similar to the current pandemic.

ANSL has modelled the costs of its ATCO subscription scheme for airports of different sizes and it is evident that the cost to airports to resource their ATM operations using the scheme is less than through direct recruitment and employment of air traffic controllers.

Paul Diestelkamp, Head of Business Development & Solutions at Air Navigation Solutions, said: “Our work with airports of differing sizes has given us a clear understanding of their operational and compliance needs. This has enabled us to quickly develop solutions that not only serve our existing locations, but can be tailored to the needs of other airports to also help them recover from the pandemic.”