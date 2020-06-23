NAVCANATM to Supply ATM Technology for Tower Operations at Hong Kong International Airport 

NAVCANATM, a key technology supplier, announced today that it will be using its air traffic management technology, for the provision of an Integrated Tower System (ITS) for supporting the tower operations of the interim Two-runway System (I-2RS) and Three-runway System (3RS) at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA).

In 2019, the HKIA served 71.5 million passengers, handled 4.8 million tonnes of cargo and accommodated 419,730 air traffic movements. The latest air traffic demand forecast will see this reach 120 million passengers, and 10 million tonnes of cargo per year by 2035. To meet future air traffic growth and maintain Hong Kong’s competitiveness as an international aviation hub, the Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) is constructing a new third runway for expanding HKIA into a Three-runway System (3RS).

Under the ITS, NAVCANATM is providing its NAVCANsuite (EXCDS) air traffic management technology and Integrated Controller Working Position (iCWP). The contract with AAHK is divided into two main phases, comprising the design, procurement, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the ITS for a new interim ATC tower as well as expanding the ITS to the two existing ATC towers, which will serve the new third runway in 2022, and the new ATC tower (NAT), which will serve the HKIA 3RS in 2024.

NAVCANsuite (EXCDS) air traffic management technology supports a full range of enterprise-wide services, including enroute, terminal and ground surveillance; airfield lighting, monitoring and control; and clearance delivery. The products are built upon a robust Service Oriented Architecture (SOA) platform allowing fully modular and customisable operation. Using the system, controllers can view, manipulate and manage air traffic, gate and apron scheduling data for seamless coordination between air traffic control, airport and airline operations.

Applications being provided for this project include a real-time enterprise-wide e-strips coordination system to manage electronic flight data online; a situation display that presents fused surveillance targets for enroute, terminal and ground control, decision support tools, and a graphical display that gives air traffic controllers real time airport and meteorological data, and access to operational information, documents and charts. Other features include system control and monitoring, recording and playback etc.

The iCWP under the ITS will integrate the electronic flight strips, surveillance display, weather information and other features onto a single, adaptable touch display that is defined to support a full range of tower operations at the HKIA. Additional functionality includes a new Advanced

Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (A-SMGCS), as well as provision for the future integration with a remote digital tower system.

“We are very pleased to have been selected once again to deploy our NAVCANATM technology in Hong Kong,” said Neil Wilson, NAV CANADA President and CEO. “This operationally proven ATM solution is used in Canada and around the world, and it’s advanced features will support the future air traffic growth at one of the busiest international and regional airport hubs in the world.”

Services being provided by NAVCANATM include software development, system installation, operational and technical training, and hardware and software maintenance.