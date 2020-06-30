Rohde & Schwarz and Voipfuture launch ATC Voice Quality Assurance (AVQA)

Rohde & Schwarz and Voipfuture announced the release of R&S AVQA, a monitoring solution for voice communications in air traffic management (ATM). The transition to IP created new market needs and opportunities, which gave rise to the collaboration between the two companies.

R&S AVQA provides air traffic service providers (ANSP) with unique passive monitoring capabilities for ATM communications that covers signaling as well as media and radio transmission performance. Rohde & Schwarz teamed up with Voipfuture to create a unique solution for this important market. The development of R&S AVQA strongly benefited from the experience Voipfuture gained in over 10 years of Voice over IP (VoIP) monitoring in the telecommunications industry.

The solution is already deployed in a few ANSP networks assuring service quality. Typical use cases are monitoring quality and performance KPIs agreed on with WAN providers/carriers or the regular reporting of network quality towards the respective Civil Aviation Authority. An additional benefit is a reduced troubleshooting time by quickly identifying and localizing root causes of IP network problems such as misconfigured routers/switches or faulty fibers.

“We identified these market requirements early and entered into a partnership with Voipfuture,” Constantin von Reden, Vice President Market Segment ATC at Rohde & Schwarz, states. “Voipfuture stood out with their impressive technology and their experience. The Voipfuture team is very customer-oriented, which perfectly aligns with our approach to the market. We are very happy to work with them on the outstanding R&S AVQA product.”

“We are proud to provide our outstanding technology to this partnership,” says Eyal Ullert, Chief Sales Officer, Voipfuture. “Thanks to Rohde & Schwarz’ deep understanding of the needs of ANSPs, we managed to adopt our existing technology to the specific requirement in the ATM market.”

R&S AVQA is part of CERTIUM Analysis which includes leading test and measurement solutions for VoIP networks, radios, navigation and satellite. Rohde & Schwarz recently introduced CERTIUM, as a one-stop solution for the full lifecycle of an ATC system.

Voipfuture, a premium voice quality analytics vendor providing tools for assessing, aggregating, analyzing, and visualizing voice quality information, headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, brings years of experience in the domain of VoIP monitoring. Rohde & Schwarz with its partner Voipfuture make a significant contribution to safe, secure and efficient ATM.