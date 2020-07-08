Rohde & Schwarz upgrades RAAF Air-Ground-Air voice link

Rohde & Schwarz (Australia) signed a contract with BAE Systems to provide software defined radios, back up communications systems and monitoring for Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) air traffic control (ATC). This contract forms part of Project AIR 5431 Phase 3, which will see the current fixed military air traffic management and control systems at 12 locations replaced with a new harmonized system.

Project AIR 5431 Phase 3 feeds into the national OneSky Project, which aims to deliver safe and more efficient air traffic services; manage future air traffic growth; and support national security based on a seamless civil-military cooperation in ATC.

Managing Director of Rohde & Schwarz (Australia), Gareth Evans said: “The support being provided by Rohde & Schwarz includes CERTIUM radios and ancillaries, CERTIUM VCS-4G as the backup voice communications system, and CERTIUM management systems for all of the 12 ATC facilities.

“Rohde & Schwarz will deliver all required elements over the next 12 months. We have the capability in Australia to sustain CERTIUM systems from our integration laboratory, maintenance, and calibration facilities in Sydney.

“We are proud to roll out reliable Rohde & Schwarz technology proven in the world market in Australia.”

In March, Rohde & Schwarz launched CERTIUM, an advanced ATC communications suite. The R&S Series4200 is a field-tested cornerstone of this portfolio, with more than 30,000 radios in service around the world. The software defined architecture makes the suite ED-137C VoIP compliant and a reliable solution for years to come. Its successor, the new R&S Series5200 radio will offer the same RF performance, while defining a new standard in safety, security and efficiency.