New joint unit cements cooperation between EASA and EUROCONTROL

The safety and efficient running of air traffic in Europe is based on a complex system, which comprises harmonised air traffic management & air navigation services managed by a number of different organisations. EASA acts as the European regulator of the system while EUROCONTROL is the pan-European civil-military aviation organisation playing a central coordination role.

The demands on the European air traffic system have grown steadily over the past years, due to the increase in capacity needs – temporarily interrupted by the COVID-19 crisis – as well as societal expectations with respect to the high level of safety, cyber security, environmental protection and global interoperability in aviation.

“The joint Office will take our cooperation to a new level. This is a very visible sign of the close relationship between our two organisations, showing our shared determination to support European aviation with the best possible technical and regulatory expertise,” added Patrick Ky, Executive Director, European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).