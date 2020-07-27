SESAR Deployment Manager and ETSI collaborating

The SESAR Deployment Manager (SDM) and the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the 17th of July. The deployment of SESAR results into significant Air Traffic Management modernization. Standards are key to ensure that this modernization is safe, and robust. As ETSI, together with other standardization bodies, plays an instrumental role in developing those standards, the relations between ETSI and SDM have been naturally and smoothly established already some years ago. This MoU is timely to capture our joint experience and cooperation.

This MoU provides the principles and sets the framework for further efficient cooperation and communication between the SDM and ETSI with regard to SESAR deployment, in light of Regulation 409/2013, to facilitate the timely availability of standards identified in the SESAR Deployment Programme. It is a stepping stone towards a more fluid transition from R&D to deployment through industrialization, the intermediate critical phase that comprises standardization.

This MoU reinforces SDM’s connections with standardization, in particular the MoU between SDM and EUROCAE and SDM’s participation in the European ATM Standardisation Coordination Group (EASCG). ETSI plays a key role on the European scene for the development of standards for Aviation, including Air Traffic Management. Through this cooperation, the SDM and ETSI will contribute to the provision of the required standards for a successful deployment of SESAR.

Nicolas Warinsko, General Manager of SESAR Deployment Manager: “Timely availability of standards is key to the timely deployment of SESAR and related operational benefits. This MoU reinforces the cooperation between standardization and SESAR deployment to the benefit of the European ATM community.”