Ports of Jersey modernises voice communication

Ports of Jersey (PoJ) Limited has selected Frequentis next generation IT voice communication system (VCS) to upgrade three end of life systems at its main and contingency facilities, enhancing performance and availability.

Jersey is the largest of the Channel Islands, located in the English Channel between England and France. The modernisation will include the main VCS located at the Air Traffic Control Centre (ATCC), the main VCS at its contingency facility and the emergency VCS (E-VCS).

“This project will ensure Ports of Jersey can continue to provide resilient and essential Air Traffic Services whilst adopting digital voice technologies that are being rolled out across the global ATC networks. This will help us to continue to work with French and UK ATC to adapt as the aviation industry and requirements for the Channel Islands Airspace change”, says Robin MacRae, Airport Director at PoJ.

Frequentis will deliver the next generation VCS3020X, the first IT VCS on the market, with an architecture that provides an enterprise Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, with exceptionally high availability, flexibility, performance, and deployment-ready maturity and compliant with EUROCAE ED 137 standard.

“Frequentis is the ideal technology provider for the deployment of mission-critical communications. As the world leader in VCS deployments, our complete turnkey solution drives many benefits and several unique features, including an intuitive controller user interface tailored to the controller’s needs, minimising interaction errors. We are looking forward to enhancing safety-critical Air/Ground and Ground/Ground communication for Ports of Jersey.”, says Hannu Juurakko, Frequentis Vice President ATM Civil and Chairman of the ATM Executive team.

Frequentis and Ports of Jersey have worked together on both aviation and maritime projects in recent years, including modernising vessel traffic services (VTS) in British waters in 2016, supplying an integrated communications system to enhance search and rescue. Additionally, Frequentis deployed a contingency remote tower solution in 2018 to improve resilience and business continuity at its airport.