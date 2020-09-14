Rohde & Schwarz ensures ATC voice quality with R&S AVQA

Rohde & Schwarz takes voice quality in ATC networks to the next level by enhancing ATC Voice Quality Assurance (R&S AVQA) with a Radio Signal Strength Information (RSSI) monitor addition to its ATC Voice Quality Assurance system (R&S AVQA). High-quality voice communication is paramount in air traffic control (ATC). This means high availability, security and flexibility is defined in international standards for IP-based ATC systems, such as ED-136 and ED-137.

Rohde & Schwarz and Voipfuture developed R&S AVQA, a unique ATC Voice Quality Assurance System that performs quality monitoring and troubleshooting for modern Voice-over-IP (VoIP) networks. Here, R&S AVQA provides long-term monitoring for operational assurance, ED-136 voice quality conformance, and rapid troubleshooting in case of communication issues for both air-ground and ground-ground communication. The result allows pilots and air traffic controllers to understand each other clearly.

Rohde & Schwarz’ enhancement to R&S AVQA is unique to the market. R&S AVQA provides passive steady monitoring of nationwide radio systems without the need for additional infrastructure. RSSI monitoring provides precise time information about signal strength and noise, which helps to quickly identify RF-interference, antenna and radio hardware problems, and poorly located radio sites. The RSSI monitoring feature of R&S AVQA can be used with any ED-137 compatible radios.

“R&S AVQA from Rohde & Schwarz is an ATC voice quality assurance system that gives ANSPs full visibility of their system’s voice quality,” Jindrich Slavik, ATC Portfolio Manager, Rohde & Schwarz, explains. “R&S AVQA is successfully in operation by several customers and could prove its benefits during FAA interoperability tests in Atlantic City, USA, in May 2019, where the system helped to identify and eliminate multiple issues in communications systems from various vendors.”