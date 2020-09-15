NAV CANADA launches remote air traffic services trial with Searidge Technologies 

NAV CANADA has commenced a trial to provide Aerodrome Advisory Services (AAS) at Fredericton International Airport (CYFC) remotely from Saint John, New Brunswick (CYSJ) using Searidge Technologies’ Enhanced Airport Vision Display (EAVD).

The trial, which integrates the EAVD platform into NAV CANADA’s operational display suite, aims to demonstrate how certified video technology can increase levels of safety, efficiency and flexibility in air traffic services and aircraft operations. Flight Service Specialists will benefit from increased situational awareness with a clear and real-time view of the airfield operating areas and surrounding airspace, which will support service enhancements such as the control of vehicles on the ground.

“This made-in-Canada technology has the potential to become an important, adaptive service delivery solution, allowing NAV CANADA to respond cost-effectively and efficiently to changes in demand while enhancing safety through increased situational awareness,” said Ben Girard, Vice President and Chief of Operations.

This remote services trial builds upon past successes with Searidge Technologies, where installations in Red Deer, Kingston, Lethbridge, London, Vancouver and Winnipeg have leveraged camera technologies to enhance operations by providing air traffic services staff with the ability to see beyond line-of-sight obstacles.

“Being a Canadian company, we are extremely proud to be supporting NAV CANADA and Transport Canada as they assess the benefits of our Enhanced Airport Vision Display platform for domestic operations. NAV CANADA has been a close partner of ours for many years, this is an excellent demonstration of how, together, we continue to bring innovation to air traffic management,” said Moodie Cheikh, CEO, Searidge Technologies.

The trial, which is anticipated to run until the fall, has received Transport Canada approval and will assess safety and efficiency benefits of the new service enhancements enabled through aviation-grade video capability.

“ATSAC looks forward to proving this technology. With it, Flight Service Specialists will have another tool to move the flying public into and out of airports across this Country with added safety. Great collaboration between the 3 entities involved,” said Elizabeth O’Hurley, President, Air Traffic Specialist Association of Canada.

Quick Facts