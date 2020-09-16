Nice Côte d’Azur becomes an A-CDM airport

Nice Côte d’Azur airport was labelled “Airport-CDM” by EUROCONTROL on September 11, 2020, and will be integrated into Network Manager on September 30, 2020 as the other 28 major European airports. This ambitious project was cofinanced at European level.

The Airport Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM) concept developed by EUROCONTROL is supported by collaborative processes, shared data in real-time and common tools. With CDM, operational actors with different cultures and different needs share important milestones, improve situational awareness, using a common language to take coordinated decisions rapidly, equitably and transparently. Airport CDM optimizes operations while strengthening safety, and improves traffic predictability for both local operations and the ATM Network.

CDM@NCE will bring operational benefits in nominal situation as well as peak traffic and adverse conditions: the resilience of operations at Nice airport and on the whole European network will be improved, particularly when strong wind, storms and rain can happen. Sharing Nice airport’s data will support early mitigation action.

Maurice Georges, director of DSNA, the French Air Navigation Service Provider, congratulates all people involved in this success story. He said : “I am proud that Nice airport is now equipped with high-performing tools to optimize the use of runway capacities with safety assured and allowing for fluidizing the traffic taking full account of local constraints. Thanks to CDM, fuel consumption will be reduced, taxi times improved and noise emission at the apron operations limited, engines being ignited at the last possible moment before leaving the parking. Nice airport becomes the fourth Airport-CDM in France following Paris-CDG, Paris-Orly and Lyon-Saint Exupéry”.

“As the second airport and the least emitting airport in France, our constant commitment to streamline the daily operation of the airport while minimizing our environmental impact is reflected in the A-CDM which places us at the heart of the air transport of the future, transport that must combine economic and ecological performance” said Dominique Thillaud, chairman of the Board, Aéroports de la Côte d’Azur.

“We are very pleased to see Nice airport becoming the 29th fully implemented A-CDM Airport in Europe”, highlighted Iacopo Prissinotti, Director Network Manager at EUROCONTROL. “Airports are complex operational ecosystems and a crucial component of the European air traffic management network. Their full integration into the network is paramount. The exchange of advanced information and the full cooperation among all operational stakeholders will allow a true network approach and effective decision making, which is especially important in these times of crisis.”