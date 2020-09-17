Rohde & Schwarz unveils session border controller

Rohde & Schwarz is launching R&S ATC-SBC, a unique session border controller (SBC) that is part of CERTIUM, the company’s advanced communications suite for air traffic control (ATC). R&S ATC-SBC uses state-of-the-art technology to protect voice over IP (VoIP) networks. SBCs are commonly used in networks as border elements between two security domains to provide protection.

What makes R&S ATC-SBC unique is that it is the only solution on the market that supports the ED-137A, B and C international standards. R&S ATC-SBC provides strict voice network separation and smart routing for secure, high availability voice networks. The SBC offers encryption and technologies unique on the market, such as quad redundancy, smart routing and link sharing to seamlessly deliver calls even in case of multiple obstacles. This makes it the ideal solution for air navigation service providers (ANSP) when connecting with each other.

“Put simply, R&S ATC-SBC securely connects two security domains, as it acts like two phones connected via an audio cable,” Jindrich Slavik, ATC Portfolio Manager, Rohde & Schwarz, explains. “It terminates the call on one side and creates a completely new call on the other side. All the relevant information is passed on and all unnecessary data is removed. This complete separation maximizes security and mitigates the risk of manipulated or wrongly formatted packets.

“In addition it supports Rohde & Schwarz’ unique quad redundancy mode with two pairs of R&S ATC-SBCs backing up each other with no distance limitation. Using dual home dual carrier access with R&S ATC-SBC technology it automatically reroutes the calls in case of VCS or network failure. Using this new solution, ANSPs can easily meet the very strict availability and security requirements for their ground-ground telephony.”

Rohde & Schwarz successfully tested the compatibility of R&S ATC-SBC with voice communications systems (VCS) from other companies during interoperability tests organized by EUROCAE / the FAA. For more information on R&S ATC-SBC, visit www.rohde-schwarz.com/certium.