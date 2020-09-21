ATM Industry’s Choice Award – 10 day countdown!

The clock is ticking to submit your entries for the first annual Industry’s Choice Award.
Have you ever wanted to nominate someone else for their key contributions to the industry? This year you can. This will be a two-step process. During the month of September, there will be a form available via the ATM website that allows for the nomination of a person, company or industry body that has done something exceptional for the ATM/UTM industry during the course of 2020. This will be an opportunity to tell their story for them.
After all of the nominations have been evaluated there will be open voting via the ATM website for the worldwide ATM community to select the top nominees based on their stories. The mainstream awards tend to focus on the larger achievements and organisations. The Industry’s Choice Award will target people and organisation’s whose contributions are often overlooked.
Follow this link to submit a nomination. Entries close at the end of September.
