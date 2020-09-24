CANSO and Metron Aviation extend partnership offer

The Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation (CANSO) and Metron Aviation extend complimentary provision of Metron’s commercial demand prediction tool — Horizon — to global air navigation service providers (ANSPs) until 31 December 2020.

Through its partnership with CANSO, Metron Aviation is extending its offer to make available its Horizon ATFM demand prediction system to ANSPs until 31 December 2020. Numerous ANSPs have already taken advantage of this offer and are using Horizon to provide a window into future demand.

The cloud-based system provides ANSPs with a pre-tactical and tactical evaluation of the expected demand at airports, user-defined airspace, waypoints and FIR boundaries by combining flight schedules, flight plans and surveillance data and intelligently predicting flight paths through dynamic 4D trajectory modelling. The system gives supervisors and operational managers insight into expected demand that can be viewed through a map interface, or via load graphs and flight lists.

“We are really pleased that Metron Aviation would like to continue making this tool available to CANSO members during these uncertain times,” said CANSO Director General, Simon Hocquard. “The tool is already helping ANSPs worldwide to improve ATM service delivery by increasing predictability, and I encourage more members to take advantage of the insight it has to offer.”

“Access to accurate planning information in combination with increased predictability has never been more important. Metron Aviation is proud to partner with CANSO in these unprecedented times.” said Chris Jordan, President Metron Aviation.

Existing participants will have their system access automatically extended to 31 December 2020. New ANSPs interested in accessing the offer need to sign up by 2 November by contacting their CANSO Region Director or sending an email to info@canso.org.